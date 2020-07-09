Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,350,000 shares, a decline of 13.6% from the June 15th total of 25,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 11.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

UA stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.29. The company had a trading volume of 162,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,881,607. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $6.37 and a 52 week high of $24.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 1.56.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.18). Under Armour had a negative net margin of 10.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $930.24 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Under Armour during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,717,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in Under Armour by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,271,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,741,000 after purchasing an additional 212,159 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Under Armour by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,959,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,810,000 after purchasing an additional 96,422 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Under Armour by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,372,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at $40,472,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UA. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Under Armour to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Under Armour to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Under Armour to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Under Armour to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Under Armour currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.70.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

