UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) Receives $191.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $185.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded UniFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet upgraded UniFirst from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on UniFirst from $187.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on UniFirst from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th.

Shares of NYSE:UNF traded down $2.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $168.35. 30,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,823. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $175.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.27. UniFirst has a one year low of $121.89 and a one year high of $217.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 0.89.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The textile maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.13). UniFirst had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $445.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UniFirst will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.74%.

In related news, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $122,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,870,330. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of UniFirst by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 587,071 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $88,701,000 after purchasing an additional 18,960 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 485,355 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,332,000 after acquiring an additional 29,399 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 436,768 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $88,218,000 after acquiring an additional 41,354 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 432,072 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $65,282,000 after acquiring an additional 21,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 314,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,530,000 after acquiring an additional 20,091 shares during the last quarter. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

