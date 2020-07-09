United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 19.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,157 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for 1.3% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1,899.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 121,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,319,000 after purchasing an additional 115,099 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 328.1% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 62,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,316,000 after purchasing an additional 47,900 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 10,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 133,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,648,000 after purchasing an additional 14,989 shares during the period. 54.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Carol B. Tome acquired 10,100 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $99.33 per share, with a total value of $1,003,233.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 13,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,865.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UPS stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $114.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,304,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,455,292. The company has a market cap of $98.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.23 and a 200-day moving average of $103.41. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $125.31.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $18.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 152.81%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays lowered United Parcel Service from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded United Parcel Service from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.29.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

