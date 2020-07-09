United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Position Decreased by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH cut its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,906,446 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,195,157,000 after purchasing an additional 729,531 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,136,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $946,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,253 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,877,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $922,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412,002 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,486,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $884,515,000 after purchasing an additional 153,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,737,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $816,226,000 after purchasing an additional 907,275 shares in the last quarter. 54.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of UPS stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $114.40. 1,242,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,455,292. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.23 and a 200 day moving average of $103.41. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $125.31.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 152.81%. The company had revenue of $18.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.65%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine lowered United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.29.

In related news, CEO Carol B. Tome purchased 10,100 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $99.33 per share, with a total value of $1,003,233.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,865.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.