UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,636 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 568 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 4,082 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,110 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 4,497 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UNH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $384.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $346.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.67.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $13,194,113.07. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,013,122 shares in the company, valued at $292,903,701.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UNH stock traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $298.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,986,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,046,644. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a one year low of $187.72 and a one year high of $315.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $282.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $64.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Read More: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.