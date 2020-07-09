UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,682 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 791 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 556.3% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 86.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $289.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $322.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $341.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.92.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $13,194,113.07. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,013,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,903,701.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNH traded down $6.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $291.50. 1,807,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,325,792. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12 month low of $187.72 and a 12 month high of $315.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $296.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $282.76.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $64.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

