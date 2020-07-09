UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by QP Wealth Management LLC

QP Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,478 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 1.8% of QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 69,551 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,345,000 after acquiring an additional 6,395 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 503.4% during the 4th quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 36,464 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $10,720,000 after purchasing an additional 30,421 shares in the last quarter. Wishbone Management LP acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,447,000. Finally, MU Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,870 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. 86.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $13,194,113.07. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,013,122 shares in the company, valued at $292,903,701.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UNH traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $298.36. 1,986,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,046,644. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $296.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.76. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12 month low of $187.72 and a 12 month high of $315.84. The stock has a market cap of $281.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $64.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.09%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UNH. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $322.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $289.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.67.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

