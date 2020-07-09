USDQ (USDQ) Tops 1-Day Volume of $152.00

USDQ (CURRENCY:USDQ) traded up 81.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 9th. USDQ has a total market cap of $5.56 million and $152.00 worth of USDQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, USDQ has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar. One USDQ token can currently be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00010877 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and BTC-Alpha.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004588 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00101602 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.84 or 0.00344258 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00049653 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00012748 BTC.

Earneo (SNPC) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000070 BTC.

USDQ Token Profile

USDQ is a token. Its launch date was May 30th, 2019. USDQ’s total supply is 5,531,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,524,293 tokens. The official message board for USDQ is blog.platinum.fund . USDQ’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . USDQ’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund

Buying and Selling USDQ

USDQ can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

