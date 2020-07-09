Value Partners Group (OTCMKTS:VPGLF) Trading Up 0.8%

Value Partners Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VPGLF) was up 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.58 and last traded at $0.58, approximately 20,136 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 30,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.44 and its 200 day moving average is $0.49.

About Value Partners Group (OTCMKTS:VPGLF)

Value Partners Group Limited is an asset management holding company. The firm manages separate client focused portfolios. It primarily provides investment management services to investment funds and managed accounts. Value Partners Group Limited was founded on November 10, 2006 and is based in George Town, Cayman Islands with an additional office in Central, Hong Kong.

