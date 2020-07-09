Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by First American Trust FSB

First American Trust FSB decreased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,579 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 67.2% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Cabana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,454.3% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,848,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,792,945. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $55.58 and a 12-month high of $99.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

