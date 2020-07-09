Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Bogart Wealth LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 136,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 855 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 9.1% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $38,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $2.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $290.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,427,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,199,518. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $277.06. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $200.55 and a 52 week high of $311.59.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

