Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) Shares Acquired by Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,191 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for about 5.7% of Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $11,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 125.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 358.6% during the 1st quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Shares of BND stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $88.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,907,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,524,678. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.49 and a fifty-two week high of $89.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.10.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were given a $0.162 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.