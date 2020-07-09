Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,990 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 3.5% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $31,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 109.3% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 413.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $1.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $159.06. 1,682,166 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,033,077. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $109.49 and a 52-week high of $172.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $155.48 and a 200-day moving average of $152.44.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

