Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine lowered Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Vericel in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Vericel in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on Vericel from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Vericel has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of Vericel stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.74. 56,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,901. Vericel has a 1 year low of $6.78 and a 1 year high of $19.95. The company has a current ratio of 6.43, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.38 and a 200-day moving average of $14.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $686.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.21 and a beta of 2.97.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Vericel had a positive return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 9.39%. The business had revenue of $26.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vericel will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vericel news, COO Michael Halpin sold 14,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $221,412.51. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Vericel in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Vericel during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Vericel by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Vericel during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Vericel during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

