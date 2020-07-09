Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stake Boosted by Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,044 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,402 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises 1.0% of Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the first quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 27,850 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,757 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,428 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,105 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 39,972 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.63.

Shares of VZ stock traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $55.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,034,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,810,523. The company has a market capitalization of $227.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.45. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $62.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.14%.

In other Verizon Communications news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $613,482.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

