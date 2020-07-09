VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) Stake Increased by Cardinal Capital Management Inc.

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 23,737 shares during the period. VF comprises about 1.2% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of VF worth $14,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in VF by 198.9% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VF by 54.7% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its holdings in VF by 37.3% in the first quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 754 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VF in the first quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VFC traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.68. 2,152,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,252,348. VF Corp has a 52 week low of $45.07 and a 52 week high of $100.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.22.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The textile maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). VF had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 27.75%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that VF Corp will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. VF’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.64%.

In other VF news, EVP Laura C. Meagher sold 10,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total value of $697,012.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,474 shares in the company, valued at $1,627,217.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benno O. Dorer purchased 1,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.09 per share, for a total transaction of $102,031.28. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on VFC. ValuEngine raised shares of VF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of VF in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of VF from $93.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of VF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of VF from $84.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.79.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

