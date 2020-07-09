VictoryShares Emerging Market Volatility Wtd ETF (CEZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 8th

VictoryShares Emerging Market Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CEZ) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a dividend of 0.131 per share on Friday, July 10th. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares Emerging Market Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

NASDAQ CEZ opened at $23.67 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.75. VictoryShares Emerging Market Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $17.05 and a one year high of $27.16.

See Also: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Emerging Market Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Emerging Market Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.