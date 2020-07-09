VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (CIL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on July 10th

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.073 per share on Friday, July 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th.

Shares of CIL opened at $35.32 on Thursday. VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $40.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.02.

Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.