VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on July 10th

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a dividend of 0.112 per share on Friday, July 10th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th.

NASDAQ CDC opened at $46.16 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.04. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $38.30 and a 52 week high of $51.08.

