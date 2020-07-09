VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (CSA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on July 10th

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a dividend of 0.044 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 10th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th.
CSA stock opened at $38.78 on Thursday. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $50.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.92.
About VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd
Further Reading: Green Investing
Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.