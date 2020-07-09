VideoCoin (VID) Market Capitalization Tops $13.21 Million

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 9th. VideoCoin has a market cap of $13.21 million and $534,624.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, VideoCoin has traded 14.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One VideoCoin token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00001247 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Beaxy, KuCoin and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get VideoCoin alerts:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001545 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000169 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About VideoCoin

VID uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 114,641,633 tokens. The official message board for VideoCoin is medium.com/videocoin . VideoCoin’s official website is www.videocoin.io . VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling VideoCoin

VideoCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Beaxy and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VideoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VideoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VideoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VideoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.