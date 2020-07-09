Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Given a $11.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) has been given a $11.00 price target by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 120.88% from the company’s current price.

VFF has been the subject of several other reports. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of Village Farms International in a research note on Monday, June 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Village Farms International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Village Farms International from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Village Farms International from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.13.

Get Village Farms International alerts:

Shares of Village Farms International stock traded down $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $4.98. 36,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.51 million and a PE ratio of 125.00. Village Farms International has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $14.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.54.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Village Farms International had a negative return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $32.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 million. On average, analysts expect that Village Farms International will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Village Farms International news, CEO Michael A. Degiglio sold 151,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $948,725.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,289,753 shares in the company, valued at $58,060,956.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Village Farms International by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Village Farms International by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 70,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Village Farms International by 47.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,537 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 25,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 132.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.89% of the company’s stock.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. The company operates in two segments, Produce Business and Energy Business. It also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority.

Read More: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.