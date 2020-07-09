Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.78 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Visa Inc (NYSE:V) to post sales of $4.78 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Visa’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.58 billion and the highest is $4.99 billion. Visa reported sales of $5.84 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Visa will report full-year sales of $21.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.28 billion to $22.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $24.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.50 billion to $25.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Visa.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on V. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $189.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Visa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.15.

NYSE V traded up $0.87 on Friday, hitting $195.07. 8,364,734 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,415,219. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Visa has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $214.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $193.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.15 billion, a PE ratio of 34.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.92.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 3,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total value of $662,423.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 221,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,703,389.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.50, for a total transaction of $1,361,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,469,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,429 shares of company stock worth $9,654,214 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Indie Asset Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $1,029,000. Heritage Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Visa by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 25,160 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,727,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $70,110,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $28,955,000. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

