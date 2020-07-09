Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Position Decreased by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,398 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 954 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 1.5% of HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Visa by 4.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,495,717 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,430,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,525 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Visa by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,228,424 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,106,530,000 after purchasing an additional 733,712 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Visa by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,881,462 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,525,557,000 after buying an additional 1,250,002 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,319,088 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,273,812,000 after buying an additional 116,273 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,303,463,000. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on V. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Visa from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wedbush upped their price target on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.15.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $1,272,460.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,283,780.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 3,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total value of $662,423.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 221,282 shares in the company, valued at $44,703,389.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,429 shares of company stock worth $9,654,214. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $195.07. The stock had a trading volume of 8,363,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,414,883. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $214.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

