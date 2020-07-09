Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,617 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its holdings in Visa by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 1,634 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. BEAM Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 2.0% in the second quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 1.0% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 3.7% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 4.0% in the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

V traded down $2.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $192.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,513,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,281,282. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $377.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.53, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $193.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.45. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Visa from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Nomura Securities cut their price target on Visa from $233.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Visa from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.93.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.49, for a total transaction of $1,340,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 133,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,485,404.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total transaction of $5,017,400.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,429 shares of company stock worth $9,654,214 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

