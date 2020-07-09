Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,281 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 581.4% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 29.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.45.

Walmart stock traded up $2.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $127.27. 439,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,960,479. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.39. The company has a market cap of $352.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Walmart Inc has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $133.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $134.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $922,824.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,492,276. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total value of $10,275,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,075,532 shares in the company, valued at $250,911,063.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 262,324 shares of company stock worth $32,581,924. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

