Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by First American Trust FSB

First American Trust FSB boosted its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 1,850.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,310 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,782 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for about 1.2% of First American Trust FSB’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Walmart by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,902,390 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,094,312,000 after purchasing an additional 835,420 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,394,371 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,537,291,000 after purchasing an additional 796,974 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Walmart by 17.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,328,915 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,855,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402,254 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 5.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,893,175 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,351,303,000 after acquiring an additional 666,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 9.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,365,227 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,064,077,000 after acquiring an additional 828,805 shares during the last quarter. 29.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WMT stock traded down $2.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.44. The stock had a trading volume of 17,311,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,441,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $359.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.36. Walmart Inc has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $133.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $134.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total value of $10,459,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,272,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,692,157.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $922,824.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,492,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 262,324 shares of company stock valued at $32,581,924 in the last 90 days. 50.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Walmart from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.45.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

