Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Legacy Advisors LLC

Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,688 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises about 1.7% of Legacy Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 1.9% in the second quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 5,913 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 1.7% in the second quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 37,716 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 15.7% in the second quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 9,124 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $374,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $116.25. The stock had a trading volume of 8,935,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,549,757. The company has a market capitalization of $210.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.10. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on DIS. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.36.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

