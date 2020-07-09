Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Alstom (ALO)

Alstom (EPA: ALO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/8/2020 – Alstom was given a new €51.00 ($57.30) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/7/2020 – Alstom was given a new €38.00 ($42.70) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/3/2020 – Alstom was given a new €47.00 ($52.81) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/2/2020 – Alstom was given a new €41.00 ($46.07) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/30/2020 – Alstom was given a new €38.00 ($42.70) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/15/2020 – Alstom had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

5/28/2020 – Alstom was given a new €47.00 ($52.81) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/13/2020 – Alstom was given a new €42.00 ($47.19) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/13/2020 – Alstom was given a new €49.20 ($55.28) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/13/2020 – Alstom was given a new €42.50 ($47.75) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/13/2020 – Alstom was given a new €48.00 ($53.93) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/13/2020 – Alstom was given a new €48.00 ($53.93) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/12/2020 – Alstom was given a new €41.00 ($46.07) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of Alstom stock traded up €0.47 ($0.53) during trading on Thursday, hitting €42.92 ($48.22). 482,870 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 713,618. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €41.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is €41.46. Alstom SA has a 52-week low of €25.65 ($28.82) and a 52-week high of €37.37 ($41.99).

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains, suburban trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and passengers and freight locomotives; and signaling products, such as rail control systems, security and control, trackside, and interlocking products.

