WELL Health Technologies (CVE:WELL) Given New C$3.50 Price Target at Laurentian

WELL Health Technologies (CVE:WELL) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Laurentian from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WELL. Canaccord Genuity raised WELL Health Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Pi Financial upped their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$2.05 to C$3.35 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. WELL Health Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.69.

The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 203.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.80 million and a P/E ratio of -51.11. WELL Health Technologies has a fifty-two week low of C$0.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.84.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities. The company was formerly known as Wellness Lifestyles Inc and changed its name to WELL Health Technologies Corp. in July 2018. WELL Health Technologies Corp. is based in Vancouver, Canada.

