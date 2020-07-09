WELL Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) Price Target Raised to $3.40

WELL Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from $3.25 to $3.40 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get WELL Health Technologies alerts:

About WELL Health Technologies

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities. The company also provides digital electronic medical records (EMR) software services; and telehealth services. As of March 24, 2020, it operated 20 medical clinics; and provided digital EMR software and services to 1,446 medical clinics across Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for WELL Health Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WELL Health Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.