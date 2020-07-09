Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH cut its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,327 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 4.5% in the first quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 8,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 2.8% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 14,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1.1% in the first quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 35,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 22,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.54.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.03. 1,230,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,350,240. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $54.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.07.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.40 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 14.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

