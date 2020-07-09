Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd (TSE:WDO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd (TSE:WDO) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$11.61.

Several research firms have issued reports on WDO. Laurentian Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$12.60 to C$12.20 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Laurentian downgraded shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$12.60 to C$12.20 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners upgraded shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th.

In other news, Senior Officer Lindsay Jean Maria Carpenter sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.00, for a total value of C$550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,695 shares in the company, valued at C$139,645.

WDO stock traded up C$0.07 on Thursday, hitting C$13.61. 534,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 840,743. Wesdome Gold Mines has a twelve month low of C$5.59 and a twelve month high of C$13.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$11.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.87.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$57.33 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Wesdome Gold Mines

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. explores for, extracts, processes, produces, reclaims, and sells gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario.

