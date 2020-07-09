West Branch Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

West Branch Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,223 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 4.2% of West Branch Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 34 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Spence Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.22% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,610.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,310.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,535.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,536.87.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $13.68 on Wednesday, reaching $1,503.60. 1,579,911 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,291,568. The stock has a market cap of $1,026.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,530.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,427.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,356.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.23 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

