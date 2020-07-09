West Branch Capital LLC Buys 142 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

West Branch Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,061 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 7.9% of West Branch Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $294,639,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,313,511,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $8,070,972,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 83.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,752,984 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,417,828,000 after acquiring an additional 795,171 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Amazon.com by 26.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,721,098 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,305,379,000 after acquiring an additional 563,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded up $80.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3,081.11. The stock had a trading volume of 5,008,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,465,133. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,504.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.21, a P/E/G ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,069.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,598.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,168.47.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,091,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827 over the last quarter. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $2,760.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,693.66.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

