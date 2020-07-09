West Branch Capital LLC Buys 3,653 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

West Branch Capital LLC boosted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 63.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.0% in the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 9,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 38,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.9% in the first quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 6,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors L.P. increased its position in Chevron by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 27,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CVX. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Chevron from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective (down from $150.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Chevron from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.55.

Chevron stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $86.35. The company had a trading volume of 6,736,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,819,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $163.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.03, a P/E/G ratio of 65.61 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.31. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $127.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $1.29. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.46 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.71%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

