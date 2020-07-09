West Branch Capital LLC Grows Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

West Branch Capital LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises about 1.9% of West Branch Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 6.2% in the first quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 18,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 56,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 19,088 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 13,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 142.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,743,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,816,000 after buying an additional 1,025,112 shares during the last quarter. 72.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ABBV traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $99.28. 6,153,193 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,244,020. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.32. AbbVie Inc has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $100.69. The company has a market capitalization of $146.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 169.80% and a net margin of 24.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Mizuho boosted their price target on AbbVie from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine downgraded AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $96.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.80.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,445 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,652,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 23,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,072,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,748,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

