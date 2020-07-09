West Branch Capital LLC Has $1.17 Million Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

West Branch Capital LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 39.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,756 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,616 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 9,596 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1,199.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,563,878 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $281,226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289,573 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 529,600 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $46,001,000 after purchasing an additional 31,200 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,072,375 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,222,326,000 after purchasing an additional 610,015 shares during the period. Finally, Alerus Financial NA boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 60,465 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares during the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, May 31st. Finally, Cfra increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.13.

ABT stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.58. 3,809,239 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,259,470. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.17. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $61.61 and a 52 week high of $100.00. The company has a market cap of $163.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.97.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other news, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $79,212.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,626,414.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Christopher J. Scoggins sold 414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total value of $39,785.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,815,746.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,210 shares of company stock worth $13,893,200 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

