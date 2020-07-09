West Branch Capital LLC Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

West Branch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 45.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,307 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MA. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,214,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 14,255 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 73.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 206,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total value of $62,379,828.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,826,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,558,271,467.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total transaction of $1,285,835.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,376 shares in the company, valued at $1,634,196.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 389,704 shares of company stock worth $117,141,215. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $300.15. 4,114,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,682,622. The company has a 50-day moving average of $300.13 and a 200-day moving average of $291.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $301.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $199.99 and a 1-year high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.59%.

MA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Mastercard from $370.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Mastercard from $270.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $334.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.85.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

