West Branch Capital LLC Has $3.60 Million Stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

West Branch Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,649 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 2.5% of West Branch Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its position in Visa by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 20,255 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 6,264 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 12.1% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.8% during the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 202,121 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $39,044,000 after buying an additional 7,331 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Visa by 4.7% during the second quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 3,517 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.50, for a total transaction of $1,361,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,090 shares in the company, valued at $26,469,505. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total transaction of $5,017,400.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,429 shares of company stock valued at $9,654,214. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on V. Guggenheim lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Visa from $189.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Stephens decreased their target price on Visa from $228.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.15.

Shares of V traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $195.07. The stock had a trading volume of 8,363,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,414,883. The business has a fifty day moving average of $193.86 and a 200 day moving average of $186.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $378.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

