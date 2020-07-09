West Branch Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

West Branch Capital LLC increased its holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 51.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,402 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the quarter. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its position in Adobe by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 10,598 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 344,877 shares of the software company’s stock worth $113,744,000 after buying an additional 32,815 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 65,923 shares of the software company’s stock worth $21,741,000 after buying an additional 13,283 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,768,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.26, for a total value of $1,741,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 54,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,110,419.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.75, for a total value of $5,134,375.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,755,781.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,725 shares of company stock worth $12,229,859 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $8.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $457.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,981,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,179,364. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $217.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.20, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $407.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $357.25. Adobe Inc has a fifty-two week low of $255.13 and a fifty-two week high of $459.44.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 35.53%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Adobe from $293.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Adobe from $325.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Adobe from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $407.43.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

