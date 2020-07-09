West Branch Capital LLC Purchases 543 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

West Branch Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,480 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 1.6% of West Branch Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 556.3% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $13,194,113.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,013,122 shares in the company, valued at $292,903,701.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:UNH traded up $1.71 on Wednesday, reaching $298.36. 1,985,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,046,638. The firm has a market cap of $281.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.74. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $315.84.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $64.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.25 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.86%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNH. Citigroup decreased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $346.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $384.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.67.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

