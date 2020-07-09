West Branch Capital LLC Raises Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

West Branch Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,733 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 2.3% of West Branch Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 172.0% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JNJ. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.93.

Shares of JNJ stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $143.27. 6,244,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,376,448. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.69. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $109.16 and a 12-month high of $157.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

