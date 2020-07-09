WHITBREAD PLC/S (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Earns “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

WHITBREAD PLC/S (OTCMKTS:WTBDY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WTBDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of WHITBREAD PLC/S in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WHITBREAD PLC/S in a research note on Wednesday. AlphaValue lowered shares of WHITBREAD PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of WHITBREAD PLC/S in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of WHITBREAD PLC/S in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WHITBREAD PLC/S currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of WTBDY stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.22. 191,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,137. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.08. WHITBREAD PLC/S has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $17.32.

Whitbread PLC operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 800 hotels with 76,171 rooms under the Premier Inn and the hub by Premier Inn brand names; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater Grill, coockhouse & Pub, Bar+Block, thyme, and Table Table brands.

