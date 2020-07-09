WHITBREAD PLC/S (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Earns “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

WHITBREAD PLC/S (OTCMKTS:WTBDY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WTBDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of WHITBREAD PLC/S in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WHITBREAD PLC/S in a research note on Wednesday. AlphaValue lowered shares of WHITBREAD PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of WHITBREAD PLC/S in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of WHITBREAD PLC/S in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WHITBREAD PLC/S currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of WTBDY stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.22. 191,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,137. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.08. WHITBREAD PLC/S has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $17.32.

WHITBREAD PLC/S Company Profile

Whitbread PLC operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 800 hotels with 76,171 rooms under the Premier Inn and the hub by Premier Inn brand names; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater Grill, coockhouse & Pub, Bar+Block, thyme, and Table Table brands.

