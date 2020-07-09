WisdomTree India ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:IXSE) Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of WisdomTree India ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:IXSE) were down 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.54 and last traded at $22.54, approximately 210 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.65.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.87.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WisdomTree India ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree India ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:IXSE) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 64.09% of WisdomTree India ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

