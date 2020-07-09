Woolworths Group (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) Shares Up 2.3%

Shares of Woolworths Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) shot up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.55 and last traded at $26.55, 1,244 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 18% from the average session volume of 1,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.95.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.69.

About Woolworths Group (OTCMKTS:WOLWF)

Woolworths Group Limited operates retail stores. It operates through Australian Food, New Zealand Food, Endeavour Drinks, BIG W, Hotels, and Other segments. The Australian Food segment engages in the procurement and resale of food products to customers in Australia. It operates 1,008 Woolworths supermarkets and Metro stores.

