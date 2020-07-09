X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF) Position Increased by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,037 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned 0.59% of X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF worth $2,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

NYSEARCA HDEF traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.40. 105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,931. X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $15.23 and a 12 month high of $24.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.20.

