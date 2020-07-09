Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) Will Post Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Allegion’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the lowest is $0.69. Allegion posted earnings per share of $1.26 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Allegion will report full-year earnings of $4.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $4.20. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $5.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Allegion.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.15. Allegion had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 69.68%. The business had revenue of $674.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALLE. Barclays cut shares of Allegion from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $105.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Allegion from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Allegion from $124.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Imperial Capital reduced their target price on shares of Allegion from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Allegion in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.75.

Shares of NYSE:ALLE traded down $1.51 on Thursday, reaching $100.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,668. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.10. Allegion has a 52-week low of $77.37 and a 52-week high of $139.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Allegion by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,867,650 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $908,021,000 after purchasing an additional 304,283 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Allegion by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,240,017 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $666,227,000 after purchasing an additional 80,346 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Allegion by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 6,390,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $588,009,000 after purchasing an additional 97,364 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Allegion by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,403,908 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $221,208,000 after purchasing an additional 58,108 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Allegion by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,998,393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $183,892,000 after purchasing an additional 15,064 shares during the period. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

