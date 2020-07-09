Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) Will Post Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Allegion’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the lowest is $0.69. Allegion posted earnings per share of $1.26 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd.
On average, analysts expect that Allegion will report full-year earnings of $4.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $4.20. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $5.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Allegion.
Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.15. Allegion had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 69.68%. The business had revenue of $674.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NYSE:ALLE traded down $1.51 on Thursday, reaching $100.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,668. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.10. Allegion has a 52-week low of $77.37 and a 52-week high of $139.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.18.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Allegion by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,867,650 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $908,021,000 after purchasing an additional 304,283 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Allegion by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,240,017 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $666,227,000 after purchasing an additional 80,346 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Allegion by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 6,390,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $588,009,000 after purchasing an additional 97,364 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Allegion by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,403,908 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $221,208,000 after purchasing an additional 58,108 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Allegion by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,998,393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $183,892,000 after purchasing an additional 15,064 shares during the period. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Allegion
Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.
