Zacks: Analysts Anticipate First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $918.77 Million

Wall Street analysts expect First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) to announce sales of $918.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Republic Bank’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $916.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $924.00 million. First Republic Bank reported sales of $819.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 14th.

On average, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will report full-year sales of $3.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.68 billion to $3.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.96 billion to $4.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow First Republic Bank.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.46%. The business had revenue of $916.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $882.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. First Republic Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FRC shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Compass Point increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price (up previously from $104.00) on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded First Republic Bank from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Republic Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.12.

First Republic Bank stock traded down $1.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.30. The stock had a trading volume of 22,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,054. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $70.06 and a 1 year high of $125.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.32. The stock has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 8.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,881,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $483,902,000 after acquiring an additional 474,941 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 2.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,989,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $410,552,000 after acquiring an additional 100,902 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 15.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,486,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $369,158,000 after acquiring an additional 593,575 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 4.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,810,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,804,000 after acquiring an additional 128,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 2.4% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,764,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $227,425,000 after acquiring an additional 64,593 shares during the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Republic Bank (FRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.