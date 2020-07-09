Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Will Post Earnings of -$1.26 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) will announce ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Genesco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.27) to ($1.24). Genesco reported earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 940%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, September 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Genesco will report full year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to $0.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $3.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Genesco.

Get Genesco alerts:

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($3.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.52) by ($1.13). The company had revenue of $279.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.47 million. Genesco had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a positive return on equity of 2.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS.

GCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Genesco from $52.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Genesco in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Genesco in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.80.

GCO stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,245. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $264.09 million, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.69. Genesco has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $53.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.71.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Genesco by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Genesco by 906.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Genesco during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Genesco by 3,877.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Genesco by 1,031.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter.

About Genesco

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

Further Reading: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genesco (GCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.